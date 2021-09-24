Famous French urban climber Alain Robert - nicknamed Spiderman - climbed a skyscraper in the business district of Paris as a protest over climate change inaction.
Robert climbed the 160 meters and 38 floors high Alto Tower in the Defense area, saying the stunt was an early demonstration against the COP26 climate conference.
The United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP26, will take place in Glasgow in November, but Robert is not allowed to climb buildings in Britain due to two injunctions for past stunts.
"I have two injunctions that could lead me to a life sentence and a restraining order that could lead to a five year sentence," he told the Associated Press.
The 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference took place in the French capital and led to a series of international commitments on climate known as the Paris Agreement.
But Robert felt "not much has been done" since then.
"It's true that there was the COVID in the meantime but we still have the impression that climate change is not taken seriously," he said.
More No Comment
Protestors chanting and Taliban dancing
Greta Thunberg addresses Berlin Fridays for Future protest
Puigdemont supporters protest his detention
Fog catchers provide water to deserted hills of Lima
Thousands of Jewish worshippers flock to the Western Wall for Sukkot
The world tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai is ready to roll
Firefighters race to protect giant sequoias in California fires
Traders evacuate burning market in El Salvador
Marseille: a giant puppet alerts on the fate of migrant children
Egyptian artist carves pencil tips into tiny statues of pharaohs
Displaced Syrian children in Idlib compose 'letters of peace'
Volcano spews lava on Spanish island of La Palma
Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine
Canary Islands: Houses and crops are threatened by the lava flow.
Russians gather to mourn victims of campus shooting spree