UK police arrest man over theft of historic jewellery worth over €1m

UK police have arrested a man in connection with the theft of historic jewels from a medieval castle.

Valuable items worth more than £1 million (€1.16 million) were stolen from a display cabinet at Arundel Castle in West Sussex in May.

Among the items taken were gold rosary beads that were carried by the ousted Mary Queen of Scots to her execution in 1587.

The thieves also stole seven gold and silver coronation cups, as well as a gold and enamel baton. In a statement, Sussex Police said the treasures were "of irreplaceable historical significance".

Police suspect that the thieves had used two ladders to break into the castle's dining room before stealing the items.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the robbery, following a joint police operation across several English counties.

"He is in custody for interview on suspicion of the burglary," police said.

Six other men who were arrested as part of the raids are being investigated for different charges of alleged burglary, assault, and drugs offences.

"Our investigation into the Arundel Castle burglary remains live and this action marks a significant step in our enquiries," said Detective Inspector Alan Pack of Sussex Police.

A reward has also been offered for the return of any of the stolen items in their original, undamaged condition.