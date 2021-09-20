President of EU Parliament David Sassoli in hospital with pneumonia

The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli is in “good condition” after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Sassoli was taken to the Hôpital Civil in Strasbourg on Wednesday, September 15.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, he was “immediately treated” after the diagnosis.

The spokesperson said: “The President of the European Parliament David Sassoli was taken to the Hôpital Civil in Strasbourg on Wednesday 15 September. After the necessary medical examinations, he was diagnosed with pneumonia and was immediately treated. He is in a good condition.”

The 65-year-old Italian, who has been in his current position since July 2019, is reported to have complained of fever and had to leave the parliamentary session half way through.