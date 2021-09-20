German election: Six stories to understand the pivotal voteComments
Today we launch a special mini-series of articles to help you understand what's shaping Germany's general election this Sunday (September 26).
We'll explain the quirks of the German election system -- it is very unusual -- and look at the legacy of Angela Merkel's long stint in charge.
After Germany's deadly floods in July and an early surge for the Greens in the polls, what impact will climate change have on the vote?
1. Has the AfD's Nazi rhetoric doomed it to electoral oblivion?
After a massive win in the 2017 elections, the far-right party is little more than a footnote this time around.
2. Explainer: How does the German election system work?
It's complicated, so here we break it down and explain how it all works.
Published: 13h CEST, Tuesday, September 21.
3. Olaf Scholz makes a comeback by making fewer gaffes than his rivals
Scholz could be poised to lead the SDP to its first election victory since 2002.
Published: 13h CEST, Wednesday, September 22.
4. Don't look back in Angela: How Merkel has shaped Germany
Angela Merkel will leave office after Germany holds its September election. After 16 years in power, how will she be remembered?
Published: 13h CEST, Thursday, September 23.
5. How Germany's deadly floods made climate change a key election issue
German voters want to see more than lip service paid to the problem of global warming.
Published: 13h CEST, Friday, September 24.
6. Disenfranchised and unheard, Germany's Turks remain an island
Germany has the second-worst political representation for minorities in Europe, with just 14 out of over 700 federal lawmakers of Turkish background.
Published: 13h CEST, Saturday, September 25.