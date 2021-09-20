Four men charged for shouting anti-Semitic abuse in London convoy

UK police have charged four men for allegedly shouting anti-Semitic abuse while driving around London.

The four suspects are aged between 24 and 27, and all from Blackburn in northwest England, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Images posted on social media in May showed a convoy of cars driving around the UK capital city, covered in Palestinian flags. An occupant of one of the vehicles was shouting anti-Semitic abuse and threats through a megaphone.

The alleged incident occurred near a synagogue in West Hampstead and into St John’s Wood, during pro-Palestinian protests amid clashes in the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had denounced the incident as "shameful racism" that has "no place" in British society.

The four men have been charged with using threatening, abusive, or insulting words likely to stir up racial hatred.

They are now due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 6.