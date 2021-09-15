Opposition demonstration banned by authorities in Kinshasa suppressed by police

An opposition demonstration, banned by the authorities, is quickly supressed by the police in Kinshasa who proceed to arrest people.
Local leader of the opposition party Martin Fayulu also becomes embroiled with the police during the demonstration.
Along the road, a large police presence is visible for several kilometres, from the Palais du peuple (the seat of parliament, in the north of the capital) to the popular district of Tshangu.
