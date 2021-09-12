UAE sets up air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

The United Arab Emirates has started operating an air bridge to deliver tons of aid to Afghanistan, a Kabul airport operations managersaid on Saturday.

The UAE is a close ally of the US and is among a number of Gulf states that have been key staging posts for evacuation flights from Afghanistan.

GAAC is the emirates company that has provided ground and security handling services at Kabul airport since November 2020.

"I can confirm that from 3rd of September, (...) the UAE government had activated an air bridge corridor to provide humanitarian aid for the government of Afghanistan," said GAAC's General Manager and Regional Director, Ibrahim Moarafi.

"From that date till now, we have received and handled 11 flights almost on daily basis, and we have handled 255 tons of medical aid and food items for the people of Afghanistan," Moarafi added.

More than two-thirds of the 120,000 Afghans and foreigners who fled Afghanistan landed in the UAE and Qatar before going on to their final destinations.

Among them was ousted president Ashraf Ghani who fled Kabul as the Taliban entered the city.

Ghani is understood to still be residing in the UAE.