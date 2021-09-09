Taliban forces appear to use whips and sticks to break up protest

Taliban security forces appeared to use whips and sticks against women to break up a protest in Kabul on Wednesday after a new ban on unofficial demonstrations was introduced.

Protesters were voicing anger at the absence of women in the new Taliban cabinet and the closure of the ministry of women's affairs.

Our international correspondent Anelise Borges spoke to Zabiullah Mujahid, the Taliban's spokesman, about the new administration.

"The cabinet has not been completed yet and it will be completed soon. Everyone is in charge. In the meantime, there are many reforms," Mujahid told Euronews.

On the question of whether the Taliban's spokesman was worried about convincing the international community on the inclusiveness of the new government, Mujahid said that "all problems are solved."

"The important thing is the issue of security that needs to get better, all other things are solved," he added.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a visit to a US airbase in Ramstein, Germany, said the new Afghan government will be judged by its actions.

"Despite professing that a new government would be inclusive, the announcement's list of names consists exclusively of individuals or members of the Taliban or their close associates and no women. We understand the Taliban has presented this as a caretaker cabinet. We will judge it and them by its actions," Blinken said.

Maas and Blinken's meeting came as Western governments weigh how to deal with the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan and how to continue evacuating their citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan.

Watch the full video report in the player above.