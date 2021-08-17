Taliban announce 'general amnesty', urging people to return to 'routine life'Comments
The Taliban on Tuesday declared a "general amnesty" for Afghan citizens, urging them to return to work.
The statement, seen by AFP, says that people can return to their "routine life with full confidence."
This comes as senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is reported to have arrived in Kabul to negotiate with the country's political leadership, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council.
Muttaqi was a higher education minister when the Taliban last ruled and he began making contacts with Afghan political leaders even before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani secretly slipped away from the Presidential Palace on the weekend leaving a devastating vacuum that Taliban fighters, who were surrounding the city, strode in to fill.
The official, who talked under condition of anonymity, says the talks underway in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an “inclusive Afghan government.”
Here are all the latest updates on what's happening in Afghanistan
Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO's senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, posted a video of Kabul airport on Tuesday showing an empty tarmac, in stark contrast to the chaotic scenes observed the day before.
"Runway in HKIA Kabul International airport is open. I see airplanes landing and taking off, Pontecorvo wrote on Twitter. "Situation is under control," he added.
Thousands of Afghans had crowded the tarmac on Monday. Distressing footage showed desperate Afghans attempting to flee the country by clinging to departing aircraft but later falling to their death.