The Taliban on Tuesday declared a "general amnesty" for Afghan citizens, urging them to return to work.

The statement, seen by AFP, says that people can return to their "routine life with full confidence."

This comes as senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is reported to have arrived in Kabul to negotiate with the country's political leadership, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council.

Muttaqi was a higher education minister when the Taliban last ruled and he began making contacts with Afghan political leaders even before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani secretly slipped away from the Presidential Palace on the weekend leaving a devastating vacuum that Taliban fighters, who were surrounding the city, strode in to fill.

The official, who talked under condition of anonymity, says the talks underway in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an “inclusive Afghan government.”

Here are all the latest updates on what's happening in Afghanistan

09:27 Germany evacuates just 7 people on first flight Germany's Defence Ministry announced on Tuesday morning that its first evacuation flight for its nationals and Afghan staff only had seven passengers on board. The Ministry said these were the people that were already at the airport. "But we mainly brought our own forces there. They are now providing security so that other people can get to the airport." 09:12 Afghan female journalists return to work Female anchors returned to air on Tuesday morning on TOLO News, a 24/7 news channel in Afghanistan. Miraqa Popal, the head of news, shared of picture of one of the journalists on Twitter and later posted stills of a female anchor interviewing a Taliban spokesperson. Euronews' Lauren Chadwick caught up with some female journalists from Afghanistan on Monday to discuss the situation they now face. READ MORE: 'I cry with my heart': Women journalists fear for future under Taliban 09:04 Macron calls for 'united' EU response to expected rise in illegal migration The French leader said in a televised address broadcast on Monday evening that the situation in Afghanistan is likely to lead to a rise in illegal migration to Europe. He said he has discussed the issue with his German counterpart, Angela Merkel, and that they would, alongside several other member states push for a "robust, coordinated and united response" to ensure EU countries take in their fair share of Afghan refugees. READ MORE: Afghanistan: Macron calls for 'robust' EU plan against illegal migration 08:39 Biden defends decision to pull out of Afghanistan The major development overnight was an address by US President Joe Biden in which he said he "stands squarely" behind Washington's military withdrawal from Afghanistan. He said reversing the deal negotiated by the previous administration would have meant a "hird decade" of war in Afghanistan for US solders. Biden has been slammed by critics both at home and abroad for his decision. READ MORE: Joe Biden: Decision to leave was 'the right one for America' 08:30 Good morning, and welcome to day two of our live blog dedicated to the events in Afghanistan.

Evacuations resume

Stefano Pontecorvo, NATO's senior civilian representative to Afghanistan, posted a video of Kabul airport on Tuesday showing an empty tarmac, in stark contrast to the chaotic scenes observed the day before.

"Runway in HKIA Kabul International airport is open. I see airplanes landing and taking off, Pontecorvo wrote on Twitter. "Situation is under control," he added.

Thousands of Afghans had crowded the tarmac on Monday. Distressing footage showed desperate Afghans attempting to flee the country by clinging to departing aircraft but later falling to their death.