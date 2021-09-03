Afghan women protest in Kabul as Taliban say country is 'safe'

A few dozen women gathered outside the presidential palace in Kabul to call on the Taliban to respect women's rights.

"All of us, we are employed. We are women who are educated. We all have Masters and PhDs," one protester told Euronews.

But she said that male supporters of the protesters had been beaten: "How we can trust them when they are just beating us?"

"We are afraid, but we have to fight. We will die. If our blood brings some life for other people, it’s ok for us," she told Euronews.

They are protesting in a city that has changed significantly since mid-August when the Taliban took over the country's capital.

The Taliban flag has in the weeks since become omnipresent across the city with fighters standing in for government soldiers and police. They are soon expected to announce a government.

One Taliban fighter told Euronews that those who left the country should return because it is their duty to work for the country. They've been seeking to reassure Afghans that their country is safe.

"This is our duty to the country because it is like a model to us as well. So they should come back to help us build it all together," the fighter said.

