BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Republican Guards carry the coffin of Jean-Paul Belmondo after a tribute ceremony for the late French actor at the Hotel des Invalides.

"We love Belmondo because he was like us," says French President Emmanuel Macron as he delivers a eulogy for Jean-Paul Belmondo at a national tribute to the late actor in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris.

More No Comment