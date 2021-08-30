Is the EU about to reintroduce restrictions for US travellers?

The EU is considering reintroducing travel restrictions for US travellers entering the bloc.

It comes as the Delta variant is sending infections and hospitalisations soaring. The US is now registering more than 1,000 new cases per day, the highest level since March.

The US' vaccination campaign has stalled in recent months and fallen significantly behind the EU's inoculation efforts. More than 57% of the EU's population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to 52% in the United States.

The bloc will recommend to its member states to reintroduce the restrictions on US travellers, sources have told Euronews.

Any decision would be nonbinding, however. Observance of Monday's recommendation is not mandatory. Individual EU countries are entitled to unilaterally decide whether they keep their borders open to US travellers.

The European Council updates the list based on criteria relating to coronavirus infection levels. It gets reviewed every two weeks.