Who is playing who in this year's Europa League?

English FA Cup winners Leicester City will face Napoli of Italy in the Group Stage of this season's UEFA Europa League.

Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow and Polish champions Legia Warsaw were also drawn into Group C.

Elsewhere, West Ham United will face Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, and Rapid Vienna, while the 2018 Europa League runners-up Marseille will have to play Lokomotiv Moscow, Lazio, and Galatasaray.

Scottish champions Rangers have been drawn against Olympique Lyonnais, Sparta Prague, and Brøndby, while Glasgow rivals Celtic face Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis, and Ferencvaros.

The 2022 Europa League final will take place in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Sevilla on 18 May.

Before the draw, Villarreal's Spanish forward Gerard Moreno was voted Europa League Player of the Season for 2020-21.

Here is the draw in full:

Group A

Olympique Lyonnais (France)

Rangers (Scotland)

Sparta Praha (Czech Republic)

Brøndby (Denmark)

Group B

AS Monaco (France)

PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Real Sociedad (Spain)

Sturm Graz (Austria)

Group C

Napoli (Italy)

Leicester City (England)

Spartak Moskva (Russia)

Legia Warszawa (Poland)

Group D

Olympiacos (Greece)

Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

﻿Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

Royal Antwerp (Belgium)

Group E

Lazio (Italy)

Lokomotiv Moskva (Russia)

Olympique Marseille (France)

Galatasaray (Turkey)

Group F

SC Braga (Portugal)

Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Midtjylland (Denmark)

Group G

Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

Celtic (Scotland)

Real Betis (Spain)

Ferencváros (Hungary)

Group H