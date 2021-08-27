Police find record haul of cocaine in bananas shipment

A record amount of cocaine has been found in Montenegro hidden in a shipment of bananas from South America, say police.

Around 900 kilograms of the drug was found divided into 1,205 packages, law enforcement said in a statement on Friday.

The haul was discovered on Thursday night in Mojanovici, a village near the capital Podgorica, after an extensive search operation.

Police added that at least two people have been arrested, without giving further details.

Local media have reported that the cocaine haul is the largest ever intercepted in Montenegro and could be worth up to €3 million.

The shipment was found in the village of Mojanovici, near the capital Podgorica. Montenegro Police

The seizure demonstrated “power and determination” in fighting organised crime and Montenegro’s reliability as an international partner, police said.

The small Adriatic Sea nation of some 620,000 people is seeking to root out corruption to move forward in its bid to join the European Union.