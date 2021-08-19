Afghans fleeing Taliban rule flock to Pakistan border

Afghans fleeing the turmoil in their country continued crossing the border into Pakistan on Thursday.

Two of Afghanistan's key border crossings with Pakistan, Torkham near Jalalabad and Chaman near Spin Boldak, are now open for trade.

Hundreds of trucks have now passed through, according to Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, after having been stuck at the border for days.

However, traders still fear insecurity on the roads and confusion over customs duties that could push them to price their goods higher.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

The Taliban so far have offered no specifics on how they will lead, other than to say they will be guided by Shariah, or Islamic, law.

Many Afghans have been hiding at home or trying to flee the country, fearful of abuses by the loosely controlled militant organisation.