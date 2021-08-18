Pakistan 'does not finance the Taliban' says ambassador to EU

As events in Afghanistan escalate into chaos and uncertainty, many observers are looking to neighbouring Pakistan, the key regional player in the country's political future.

With this in mind, Pakistan's Ambassador to the European Union, Zaheer A Janjua, spoke to Euronews on the regional impact of a Taliban administration, and the accusation, increasingly made by the former Afghan government, that Pakistan has funded the militant group.

"We don’t have any favourites in Afghanistan. Taliban are their own. And we absolutely do not support the Taliban or finance them,” he asserted.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.