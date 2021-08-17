A ceremony took place on the same street in the heart of Spanish capital Barcelona, where a van ploughed over dozens of people in 2017, leaving 16 dead and more than 120 injured.
Two of the attack's perpetrators were sentenced to 53 and 46 years in prison earlier this year.
Four years ago today, a van plowed through pedestrians along Las Ramblas, a packed promenade in the Spanish city of Barcelona, killing 13 people and injuring 120.
In his escape, the 22-year-old Moroccan driver murdered another person to steal their car before leaving the area on foot.
Hours later, five other members of the jihadist cell carried out a second attack 100 kilometres away at the promenade in Cambrils, knocking down several pedestrians and stabbing a woman to death.
The six perpetrators were all later killed by police in a vineyard near Barcelona a few days later.
