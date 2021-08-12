BREAKING NEWS
A vessel has broken apart and leaked oil off Hachinohe, northeastern Japan.

A Panamanian ship broke into two in Aomori Prefecture, spilling oil into the ocean, Japanese media reported.

Broadcaster NTV said that all 21 crew members on Crimson Polaris from China and the Philippines were rescued by helicopter.

The ship was carrying woodchips and was heading towards Hachinohe Port from Thailand.

