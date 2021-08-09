Hungary: Thousands swim across largest lake in central Europe

Almost 7,000 people participated to the 39th Balaton cross swimming on Saturday, a mass swimming event on Hungary's largest lake.

Training is essential for every swimmer, as the classic track is 5.2 kilometres long and it took about an hour for the fastest competitor to swim it.

People with disabilities are also welcome to compete as well, one of whom was a young kid who swam the distance in just under two hours.

No record was broken this weekend during the event.

The previous one is still held by Kristóf Rasovszky, a Hungarian swimmer who just won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

