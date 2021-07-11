BREAKING NEWS
Argentina fans celebrate outside the Maracana after their national football team beat hosts Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final

Argentines celebrate outside the Maracana Stadium after their national football team beat hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America. "I'm happy like never before in my life," says one Argentina supporter.

The victory at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy, and also ended Brazil's unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.

