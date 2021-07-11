Argentines celebrate outside the Maracana Stadium after their national football team beat hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final of the Copa America. "I'm happy like never before in my life," says one Argentina supporter.
The victory at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium ended Argentina's 28-year wait for a major trophy, and also ended Brazil's unbeaten home record that stretched back more than 2,500 days.
More No Comment
California fires advance as heat wave covers West
Anti-Taliban militia deploy in Herat after insurgents seize districts
New York's gladiators fight in Central Park
Pope makes first public appearance since surgery
Lithuania border guards erect Belarus border fence
Members of the Baptist community comfort families of 121 students kidnapped in Nigeria
North Ireland loyalists light bonfires at start of marching season
Survivor recalls horrors of Srebrenica
3D giant cat billboard turning heads in Tokyo
Spain hosts European Balloon Festival
Pakistan opens first state-run school for transgender people
Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action
Activists protest Hungary's discriminatory LGBT law
Greenpeace gives biggest S. Korean firms bottom grades in climate survey
Italian mayors march in Rome demanding respect