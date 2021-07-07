Jury, crews arrive on the red carpet as Cannes Film Festival opens

The Cannes jury, chaired by director Spike Lee, arrive on the red carpet for the opening of the 74th edition of the film festival, followed by the crew of the opening film "Annette" by French director Leos Carax
The Cannes jury, chaired by director Spike Lee, arrive on the red carpet for the opening of the 74th edition of the film festival, followed by the crew of the opening film "Annette" by French director Leos Carax
More No Comment
Egypt releases ship that blocked Suez Canal
Rescue operation to help 12 whales stranded in east China
Spain protest against homophobia after gay man murdered
Protesters ask EU countries to withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty
The world`s tallest sandcastle has been built in Denmark
Search for dozens missing in deadly Japan mudslide
Pizza-making robot makes its debut in Paris
Thousands march in Bogotá gay pride celebration
Devastation in Japanese town after landslide sweeps away homes
Fatal wildfire in Cyprus
Brazilians protest against Bolsonaro over Covid-19 situation
Jim Morrison in Paris on the 50th anniversary of his death
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
Search continues for some 20 people missing after landslides in Japan
'Little Sister' Statue of Liberty arrives to NYC's Ellis Island