Thousands march in Bogotá gay pride celebration

Thousands flew rainbow flags as they joined an annual gay pride parade in Colombia's capital Bogota on Sunday (4 JULY 2021).
Dancing, singing and cheering, participants in the XXV Gay Pride march walked from the Enrique Olaya Herrera National Park to the Plaza de Bolívar, in the center of the city.
Many of those who took part stopped to take photos next to a staircase painted in the rainbow flag in recognition of Pride.
Artist Sandra Marcela said she created the mural to help the LGBT community in Bogota feel "accompanied, recognized, welcomed".
