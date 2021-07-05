Luxembourg’s PM taken to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

The prime minister of Luxembourg has been taken to hospital “as a precaution” a week after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a government statement Xavier Bettel was placed in hospital for 24 hours under observation, and was undergoing further tests.

The 48-year-old began a 10-day isolation period on 27 June, less than 48 hours after a European summit in Brussels where he met other EU leaders.

He was suffering from mild symptoms such as fever and headache.

No other participants were considered as contact cases, as the barrier procedures had been respected, the Luxembourg government said at the time.

Xavier Bettel received a first injection of the AstraZeneca vaccine on 6 May.

Luxembourg, a country of 630,000 located between Germany, Belgium and France, has been experiencing an upsurge in infections for the past 10 days.

At last count on Saturday, 136 people had tested positive for COVID-19, figures that had not been reached since mid-May.

The country has seen a total of 71,031 COVID cases and 818 deaths since the start of the pandemic.