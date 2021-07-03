Brazilians protest against President Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro over his management of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has left over half a million dead in the country.
More No Comment
Jim Morrison in Paris on the 50th anniversary of his death
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
Search continues for some 20 people missing after landslides in Japan
'Little Sister' Statue of Liberty arrives to NYC's Ellis Island
Syria aid workers form human chain to protect cross-border 'lifeline'
Afghan forces guarding Bagram after US troops leave base
Heavy police presence as womens groups protest in Turkey
In Denmark, cows can enjoy live classical moo-sic
Unveiling of Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace
Fast-moving wildfire spreads toward Canadian town
China marks 100 years of the CCP
Nepal farmers jump into muddy fields to celebrate rice festival
Estwatini: Pro-democracy activists protests in former Swaziland
Italian FM Di Maio and delegates take a tour of Matera after G20 talks
The Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires prepares its chandelier for its reopening