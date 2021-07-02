BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
'Little Sister' Statue of Liberty.

A new, smaller version of New York's Statue of Liberty arrives at Ellis Island from France, 135 years after the nation gifted its "big sister" to the United States.

Sculpted in bronze, the new Lady Liberty stands three meters tall. It will remain on display at Ellis Island throughout the July 4 weekend and then travel to Washington, DC, where it will remain in the gardens of the French ambassador's residence for the next 10 years.

More No Comment