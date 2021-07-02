The sister of a black French man who died in police custody in 2016, has been acquitted of defamation charges brought against her by police officers.

Assa Traoré had publicly named three policemen involved in her brother's death in a Facebook post.

She accused them of having killed her brother, Adama Traoré, "by crushing him with the weight of their bodies”.

But investigators have been unable to agree if he was suffocated or if he died because of an underlying medical condition.

The death of Adama Traoré has elicited many parallels between George Floyd's death in the U.S.

His sister, Assa Traoré, has become the symbolic figurehead of the Black Lives Matter movement in France, and the public seems really divided on this because it is so intensely political.

