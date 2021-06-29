The Romanian parliament will meet to vote on a motion of no-confidence against the government of Prime Minister Florin Cîțu.

Left-wing opposition parties have accused Cîțu of "leading the country towards the abyss" and have blamed the government for "impoverishing" Romanians by "freezing wages and pensions".

However, the motion is unlikely to gain a majority vote and succeed in unseating the centre-right coalition.

The Social Democrats (PSD) and far-right AUR party, which have tabled the motion, have a total of just 205 seats, at least 29 short of the 234 votes needed for a majority.

PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu claimed the government has failed in all its plans, from drafting a viable recovery plan to the vaccination campaign.

Cîțu was only appointed as Romania's Prime Minister in December by the ruling coalition after parliamentary elections.

The country's former finance minister has pledged to address Romania's economy, which is one of the poorest in the European Union and is under an excessive deficit procedure from Brussels.

Cîțu scrapped his plan to double pensions -- an initiative promised by the former socialist government -- saying it would have cost the country tens of billions of euros.

Hard hit by the health crisis, Romania's economy contracted by 3.9% in 2020, its worst annual recession since 2009.

Although the easing of COVID-19 restrictions has led to an upturn, analysts have warned that a fourth wave of the pandemic could strike in early autumn as the vaccination campaign stalls.

Only 4.5 million Romanians have so far been immunised, out of a total population of 19 million.