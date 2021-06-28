Grandfather picks up wrong child from nursery

An Italian nursery school is under investigation after a grandfather mistakenly picked up the wrong girl and took her home.

According to reports, the elderly man accidentally rang the doorbell of a municipal nursery school in Arezzo on Friday, instead of the kindergarten next door.

He then collected the wrong girl from the nursery and took her home.

The mistake was only found after thirty minutes when other family members realised he had picked up the "wrong" granddaughter. He then brought the girl back to the same nursery school.

In the meantime, the girl's parents had called the police after their daughter was reported missing.

The man's granddaughter was actually one to two years older and was still waiting to be collected from the kindergarten.

Disciplinary investigations have been launched by the Municipality of Arezzo against a teacher and a caretaker at the school.

"There was an error on the part of the facility and the expected disciplinary consequences will be brought against the person who made it," said deputy mayor Lucia Tanti.

Relatives and babysitters must provide a proxy and be identified before they can collect children from the school.

In March, police in Poland launched a widespread search after a grandfather accidentally collected the wrong boy from a nursery school in Lubartow.

The four-year-old boy was quickly and safely returned to his parents the same day.