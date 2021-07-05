A German businessman has handed himself into police over a fatal boating accident on Lake Garda last month.

A 37-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were killed in a night-time collision on the lake on June 13.

Police initially suspected two German tourists from Munich over the incident and confirmed on Monday that one had returned to Italy to surrender himself.

Investigators allege that the suspect was one of two people on board the motorboat when it slammed into the Italian couple's smaller vessel.

Brescia Prosecutor Francesco Prete told state TV that the man is being investigated for two counts of manslaughter.

He was also jailed for failure to help the deceased and returning to Germany after the accident. Police located the tourists after people noticed their docked motorboat was damaged, according to Italian media.

Authorities were analysing blood tests to determine if the two suspects had been drinking before the crash.

"The worst thing was he went away and didn’t lend assistance," Prete said on Monday.

The Italian victims have been named locally as Umberto Garzarella and Greta Nedrotti, and reportedly met friends onshore before sailing out onto the water.

The man was found dead in the badly damaged boat, while the woman’s body was found two days after the crash during a search of the lake.

Lake Garda, with its many shoreline resorts, is very popular with European visitors. Thousands had attended local festivities to mark the centenary of vintage car race Garda Circuit on the day of the crash.