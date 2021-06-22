A Copenhagen monument to a Ukrainian national poet was vandalised before Denmark's EURO 2020 match with Russia.

The Ukrainian embassy posted a photo on Facebook, showing the statue of Taras Shevchenko painted in the colours of the Russian flag. The 19th-century poet is considered to be one of the founding fathers of Ukrainian literature and language.

"We strongly condemn this act of vandalism and provocation against Ukraine," the embassy said.

"This shameful case once again demonstrates to the civilised world that Russian aggression against Ukraine is real ... We call on the Danish Police to start an immediate investigation and punish the vandals."

The embassy added that the painted symbols were "shameful" and "well-known elements of Russian propaganda."

They also suggested that the monument had been defaced on Monday evening before the match between Denmark and Russia in Copenhagen.

Danish police have said that they have received a report of vandalism and are investigating the incident.

The Ukrainian embassy published another photo on Tuesday after the monument had been cleaned by Copenhagen city authorities.

"We are grateful to public services and everyone who was not indifferent to their efforts and work," the embassy added.

In Monday's EURO 2020 group match, Denmark defeated Russia 4-1 to advance to the knockout stages. Only a small number of Russian supporters were permitted to attend the game in the Danish capital city.