Two German tourists from Munich are being investigated in northern Italy over a boat collision on Lake Garda which killed an Italian man and woman.

According to the Carabinieri, the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a small boat during the day on Sunday.

The body of the woman, 25, was then recovered from the water by firefighter rescue divers later that evening.

The deceased have been named locally as Umberto Garzarella and Greta Nedrotti. They are said to have met with friends onshore on Saturday evening before striking out for the lake.

Witnesses said one of the woman's legs was partially torn off and the man had suffered a grave abdominal wound, while their boat, found stationary in the waters between Salò and San Felice, had been badly gashed.

Police located the German tourists after receiving reports of damage to their docked motorboat. The tourists are not in custody but are under investigation for alleged manslaughter and failure to provide assistance.

Lake Garda, with its many shoreline resorts, is very popular with European visitors. Thousands had attended local festivities to mark the centenary of vintage car race Garda Circuit on the day of the crash.