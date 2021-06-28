Germany stabbing: Man arrested after two hospitalised in Erfurt attack

Police in Germany have arrested a male suspect after two men were stabbed in the city of Erfurt.

An unidentified man attacked and injured two passersby in the eastern German city early on Monday before fleeing, police said in a statement.

The two victims, aged 45 and 68, were taken to nearby hospitals but are not critically injured, they added.

Authorities believe the assailant used a knife in the attack and detained a suspect several hours later after a search.

The 32-year-old man was found at his apartment, where he apparently self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Police said the suspect had a history of violence and property-related offenses and suffered psychological problems.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear, but police said there was no reason to suspect that it was politically motivated. The suspect and victims did not know each other.

The attack came three days after a 24-year-old Somali man fatally stabbed three women with a knife in the centre of Würzburg on Friday.

Seven others were injured -- five of them critically -- in the incident. The suspect was arrested and remains in police custody.

Authorities are still investigating whether the attack of "incredible brutality" was motivated by Islamic radicalisation or the psychiatric disorders of the alleged perpetrator.