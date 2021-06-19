Russian firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a fireworks warehouse in central Moscow on Saturday.

The sound of fireworks exploding rang through the air while a plume of smoke rose skywards from the site on the Luzhnetskaya embankment of the Moskva river.

At least two helicopters were being used to empty buckets of water on the flames from above.

Russian media reports said the fire covered at least 150 square metres and spread to a neighbouring building.