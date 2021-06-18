'Psychic' Thai lion predicts weekend's Euro games

Move over Paul the Octopus, Thailand has a new claimant to the football forecasting crown: Boy the "psychic" lion, who has so far correctly called four Euro 2020 matches.

Boy, a five-year-old white lion who lives at a zoo in northeast Thailand, makes his predictions by grabbing meat marked with national flags from a wire above his pen.

A large number of spiderwebs blanketed an area in Australia's Victoria state after recent floods.

The spiders took refuge in fields and on road signs earlier this week near the town of Longford in Victoria state's Gippsland region in a phenomenon known as ballooning earlier, local media reported.

The spiders have since disappeared.

Last week, some parts of the state saw wild weather that toppled trees, caused flooding and cut power to more than 200,000 homes.