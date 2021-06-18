A Greek pilot who initially claimed his wife had been killed by robbers during a dramatic home invasion has now confessed to her murder, say police.

Caroline Crouch, a 20-year-old British national who lived in Greece, was found dead in the couple's home in Glyka Nera, near Athens, on May 11.

The story has since captured headlines in both Greece and the UK, in part due to the brutal events that Crouch's husband Babis Anagnostopoulos initially recounted.

Anagnostopoulos, 33, told police three robbers had broken into the house and killed the family dog before torturing and killing Crouch in front of the couple's 11-month-old child.

He said the robbers had also tied him up and he was therefore unable to help his wife.

In the days that followed, Anagnostopoulos appeared the grieving husband, posting an old wedding photo to Instagram on May 16 with the caption: "Together forever. Have a nice trip, my love."

However, on Thursday Greek police said Anagnostopoulos had been brought in for questioning over discrepancies in his story - and later released a statement saying he had confessed to his wife's murder.

"Investigation of the homicide of a 20-year-old native that took place on May 11, 2021, in Glyka Nera. The perpetrator is her 33-year-old husband, who confessed to his act," the department said on Twitter.

According to Greek media, police had uncovered evidence that the couple's relationship had recently soured, with Crouch looking to leave her husband.

Forensic evidence also found Anagnostopoulos's testimony of his movements did not match the data - and the 32-year-old had been found to be using his mobile phone at the times he claimed he was unconscious and tied to a pole.