Four people injured and suspect arrested after knife attack in Greece

Four people have been injured after being stabbed in a knife attack in the Greek capital city, Athens.

Police said the attack occurred in the Zografou suburb on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, a man wounded passersby apparently indiscriminately with a large knife outside a grocery store, leaving the pavement stained with blood.

A suspect was arrested in connection with the incident after he called the police, Greek authorities said.

The man, a Greek national, was detained after police entered his basement apartment near where the stabbings took place.

Four people were hospitalised with knife wounds, but none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.

An investigation into the incident, including the suspect's motive, has been launched.