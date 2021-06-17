French electro star Rone brings his musical to Lyon arts festival

French electronic music star Rone has been talking to Euronews about a musical he's created that tackles difficult themes like climate change and sexual violence.

Room With A View, produced with the dance collective La Horde, featured at Lyon's Nuits de Fourvière arts festival recently.

"For me, it was an opportunity to do something I had wanted to do for a long time, to work with dancers because I had the feeling that it was a chance for me to put meaning into my work," Rone, 40, told Euronews.

"Normally, I make instrumental music, so concerts that can make you dream, that can make you dance, but in this case, I wanted to tell things, to say things, without saying words.

"And so the dancers were perfect for that, through their gestures, their dances, one can express many things.

"It's a show in which we tried to say things, to tackle themes that are not easy, a bit hard. It's all-new for me because, once again, I make music and I try in my concerts to make people happy, it's my nature, I'm positive, optimistic, but here we wanted to deal with climate collapse, sexual violence... themes that are quite difficult to put on stage."

The show will soon be performed in Marseille and at the Venice Biennale of Contemporary Art.