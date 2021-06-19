This week, U.S. president Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.
Palestinian activists in Gaza fired incendiary balloons toward Israeli farmland to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City, an annual event celebrating Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem.
After a pandemic-induced break, Warsaw held the largest gay pride parade in the region amid a pushback in Poland and Hungary against LGBT rights.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.
