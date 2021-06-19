This week, U.S. president Joe Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

Palestinian activists in Gaza fired incendiary balloons toward Israeli farmland to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City, an annual event celebrating Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem.

After a pandemic-induced break, Warsaw held the largest gay pride parade in the region amid a pushback in Poland and Hungary against LGBT rights.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel. June 15, 2021 Mahmud Hams/AFP

President Joe Biden meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland. June 16, 2021 Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Belarusian dissident journalist Raman Pratasevich widely viewed to be kept hostage at a news conference organised by Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Minsk, Belarus June 14, 2021. Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA via AP

Teddy bears are pictured inside American vintage cars driving through Paris in a show of support for the tourism industry which was hit by pandemic. June, 13, 2021 Lewis Joly/AP Photo

Visitors ride a rollercoaster at the Cinecitta World amusement park on the outskirts of Rome on the day of its reopening after being closed since 2020. June 17, 2021 Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

People enjoy the warm weather as they float on a self made boat at the Nyhavn, a 17th-century waterfront, canal and tourists attraction in Copenhagen, Denmark. June 18, 2021 Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP

A demonstrator falls as they are hit by water cannon during clashes with riot police amid ongoing protests against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota June 12, 2021. Juan Barreto/AFP

Flowers are installed on a decorated wall in Beijing in preparations to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China's ruling Communist Party June 16, 2021. Andy Wong/AP Photo

Hikers pause to watch the sunset at Papago Park during a heatwave where temperatures reached 46 degrees Celsius in Phoenix, Arizona June 15, 2021. Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

