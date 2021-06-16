Today in EURO 2020: Italy and Finland seek second wins

Italy and Finland will seek second wins this Wednesday as the second set of group games of the European championship begins.

Finland will play Russia at 3 pm CEST in St Petersburg, while Itay will face Switzerland at home in Rome at 9 pm CEST.

Also happening this Wednesday is a Turkey vs Wales match at Baku's Olympic stadium at 6 pm CEST.

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

UEFA says “several people” are being treated in the hospital for injuries caused by a protestor who parachuted into the stadium before France’s 1-0 victory over Germany in Munich.

Cristiano Ronaldo became the highest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships after scoring twice in his side's 3-0 win. Yet he was stopped by a security official to have his identity checked before playing for Portugal against Hungary on Tuesday.

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has indicated that his team is not planning on taking a knee to protest racism before its European Championship match against Switzerland on Wednesday.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has stepped up his criticism of UEFA for not giving his players the option to postpone the game against Finland in the wake of Christian Eriksen’s collapse.

The Swedish soccer federation has filed a police report after striker Marcus Berg was subjected to a flood of social media abuse and threats from fans after missing a late chance against Spain at the European Championship.

What happened on Tuesday?

The 2018 World Cup champions France won their first match 1-0 against Germany after Mats Hummels scored an own goal in the first half of the game.

Defending champions Portugal went top of Group F after a 3-0 win against Hungary in Budapest. But it was all-even until the last ten minutes before goals from Guerreiro and two from Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the triumph.

The best from social media

Danish star Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during his country's match with Finland on Saturday, has thanked wellwishers from his hospital bed. "I'm fine," he said in an Instagram post. "Under the circumstances."

Latest pictures from EURO 2020

Germany's Mats Hummels, left, scores an own goal during the Euro 2020 football championship, at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Alexander Hassenstein/Pool via AP

Hungary's Adam Szalai, centre, challenges for the ball with Portugal's Pepe, left, and Portugal's Bruno Fernandes at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, 15 June 2021 Tibor Illyes/ Pool via AP

Hungarian fan stand next to a flare during the Euro 2020 group F match between Hungary and Portugal at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021 Laszlo Balogh/Pool via AP