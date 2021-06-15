EURO 2020: France wins Group F match 1-0 after German own goal

What's happening today at EURO 2020?

The 2018 World Cup champions France won their first match 1-0 against Germany after Mats Hummels scored an own goal in the first half of the game.

Defending champions Portugal went top of Group F after a 3-0 win against Hungary in Budapest. But it was all-even until the last ten minutes before goals from Guerreiro and two from Cristiano Ronaldo sealed the triumph.

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

Ronaldo became the highest goalscorer in the history of the European Championships after scoring twice in his side's 3-0 win.

Austrian footballer Marko Arnautovic has denied an outburst after he scored in a 3-1 victory over North Macedonia was racist.

Sweden's football federation has filed a police report after striker Marcus Berg was subjected to a flood of social media abuse and threats from fans after missing a late chance in their match against Spain.

What happened on Monday at EURO 2020?

Despite dominating possession, attempting nearly 1,000 passes and racking up 17 attempts on goal, Spain failed to score against Sweden, which saw the match finish 0-0.

Slovakia pressed home their numerical advantage against neighbours Poland to win 2-1, with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar netting their second goal.

The first game on Tuesday saw a clear contender for the goal of the tournament after Czech player Patrik Schick scored from near the halfway line in his side's 2-0 victory over Scotland.

The best from social media

Danish star Christian Eriksen, who collapsed on the pitch during his country's match with Finland on Saturday, has thanked wellwishers from his hospital bed. "I'm fine," he said in an Instagram post. "Under the circumstances."

Latest pictures from EURO 2020

Germany's Mats Hummels, right, scores an own goal past Germany's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer during the Euro 2020. Franck Fife/Pool via AP

Germany's Robin Gosens, left, and France's Paul Pogba battle for the ball during the Euro 2020. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool

Hungarian fans march towards the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 15, 2021 Credit: AP

Wales' Gareth Bale in Baku, Azerbaijan, the day before the Euro 2020 game between Wales and Turkey Credit: AP

Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall fails to save a long-distance shot by Czech Republic's Patrik Schick Credit: AP

Players tease Germany's Thomas Mueller, centre, during a team training session at Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, before their game with France Credit: AP