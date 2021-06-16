On 17 June 2021 the European Inventor Award ceremony celebrates 15 inventors and teams of inventors whose hard work and imagination are changing our lives.

Tune in at 19:00 Central European Standard Time on 17 June 2021 to see the people who are creating a brighter future for us all.

You can watch the ceremony livestream in this article.

The ceremony, an important event in the science and innovation calendar, gives audiences everywhere an opportunity to meet the inspiring finalists.

Among them are innovators who have solved the oldest problem in microbiology, another who developed synthetic fossils to store data, as well as individuals who have secured smartphones with biometric authentication, and turned pineapple leaves into a fashionable, sustainable material.

On top of that, the finalists include inventors who are using CO2 to make greener plastics, are saving seabirds with a new invention, sparing patients painful and invasive biopsies, and one who is restoring smiles with nanomaterials.

The winners of the five Award categories – Industry, Research, SMEs, Non-EPO countries, and Lifetime achievement – will be revealed on the night. The public will vote for their favourite inventor to win the Popular Prize, who will also be named during the show.

Through short films and interviews, and featuring elements of extended reality, the ceremony will highlight the stories of these remarkable individuals and teams who push the boundaries of innovation.

This livestream is available in six languages – German, Italian, Spanish, French, Portuguese, and English – and you can tab through them using the dropdown menu on the top left of this article.

Disclaimer: The ceremony and all video content contained therein has been developed in line with local coronavirus regulations. Certain footage was filmed prior to the pandemic and resultant restrictions.