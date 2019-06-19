European Inventor Awards will recognise inventors changing the world

The European Inventor Awards will recognise innovators from around the world at a ceremony in Vienna on Thursday, 20 June at 11am (CET).

Organised by the European Patent Office (EPO), the awards also include a lifetime achievement category, as well as a popular prize voted for by the public.

Launched by the EPO in 2006, the awards honour those whose pioneering inventions provide answers to some of the biggest challenges of our times. Finalists and winners are selected by an independent, international jury of authorities in the fields of business, politics, science, academia and research.

Proposals are evaluated in terms of their contribution towards scientific and technological progress, society, economic prosperity and job creation in Europe. Entrants must have been granted at least one European patent for their invention by the EPO.

Held at the Wiener Stadthalle, the ceremony, now in its 14th edition, will be attended by some 600 guests from the fields of intellectual property, politics, business, science and academia.

The EPO is one of the largest public service institutions in Europe. Headquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Brussels, The Hague and Vienna, its centralised patent granting procedure allows inventors to obtain high-quality patent protection in up to 44 countries, covering a market of some 700 million people.

Check back here on Euronews.com on Thursday, 20 June from 11am to 1pm (CET) to see the winners revealed in our live coverage of the awards.