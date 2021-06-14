Spain controlled possession but couldn't convert any of their chances as Sweden held them to a 0-0 draw in Seville.

Sweden looked dangerous only on rare occasions and came close to breaking the deadlock near the end of the first half when Real Sociedad forward Isak Alexander had his shot from inside the area hit the post after deflecting off Spain defender Marcos Llorente in front of the goal line.

Álvaro Morata had Spain’s best chance just a few minutes earlier but his shot missed wide with goalkeeper Robin Olsen the only opponent to beat inside the box. Olsen also saved a close-range header by substitute Gerard Moreno in the 90th minute.

Early in the second half, Marcus Berg misfired inside the area for the other good chance wasted by Sweden.

In the other group match, Slovakia defeated Poland 2-1 in St. Petersburg.

Spain’s matches at Euro 2020 are being played in Seville instead of Bilbao — the original host city for Spain — because the high contagion rate of the virus in the northern city wouldn’t allow for many fans to attend games.

A limited crowd of 12,517 attended the match at La Cartuja, where Spain will also play Poland on Saturday and Slovakia on June 23. A quarterfinal match will also be played at La Cartuja.

Sweden next faces Slovakia on Friday in St. Petersburg.