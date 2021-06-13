A mystery bidder has pledged over $28 million (€23 million) to win the fourth seat on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's first crewed spaceflight.

The place on the reusable rocket New Shephard was put up for international auction.

Bezos's company Blue Origin announced the result on Twitter, keeping the identity of the winning bidder secret for now but saying the name will be released within weeks.

The money will go towards the company's foundation, Club for Future.

The other two passengers on the craft will be Bezos' brother and an unnamed space tourist.

But the Amazon founder is not the only kid on the block with plans to commercialise space travel.

British Billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic is also developing a craft capable of sending passengers on suborbital flights.

Elon Musk's SpaceX is also planning orbital flights that would cost millions of dollars and send people much further into space.