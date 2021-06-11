BREAKING NEWS
Spain players vaccinated three days before first match

The Spanish squad is vaccinated against Covid-19 on the day Euro 2020 kicks off, and three days before the team's opening game. The vaccinations were carried out by the Spanish army, who arrived at the national team's training base in Las Rozas, in the north-west of Madrid, after the government finally gave its approval.

