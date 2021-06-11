World Cup holders France comfortably qualified for their eighth European Championships and they are favourites to win it.

Manager Didier Deschamps -- who himself captained France to Euro glory in 2000 -- has kept hold of most of the 2018 squad.

They lost just one qualifying game, against Turkey.

They have arguably been drawn into the toughest group -- featuring Germany, Portugal and Hungary -- but it would be a huge disappointment if the country failed to advance to the latter stages.

What is France's best previous performance at a European Championship?

Winners (1984, 2000)

How did France qualify for EURO 2020?

By winning Group H with a record of P10 W8 D1 L1 F25 A6.

What kind of form are France in?

Last six games: WWWWDW

Who is one French player you might have heard of?

Kylian Mbappé: After his breakout World Cup in 2018, Mbappé has continued his upward trajectory and scored a career-high 42 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in the 2020-21 season.

Who is one French player who could impress at EURO 2020?

Karim Benzema: The 33-year-old forward last played for France in October 2015, before a sex tape bribery scandal halted his international career. He was recalled after scoring 30 goals for Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema missed a penalty during an international friendly match against Wales last week. AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Did you know this about France?

The nine goals scored by Michel Platini in France's title-winning year of 1984 are the most at any single European Championship.

What are France's group fixtures at EURO 2020?

All times CEST

France vs Germany, 15 June, 21:00 (Allianz Arena, Munich)

vs Germany, 15 June, 21:00 (Allianz Arena, Munich) France vs Hungary, 19 June, 15:00 (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)

vs Hungary, 19 June, 15:00 (Puskás Aréna, Budapest) France vs Portugal, 23 June, 21:00 (Puskás Aréna, Budapest)

What are the odds of France winning EURO 2020?

5/1 - favourites (Oddschecker, 24/05/21, 12:00 CEST)