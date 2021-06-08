Germany drops quarantine requirement for Euro 2020 workers

Germany is removing quarantine requirements for people who arrive from abroad to work at the European Championship, which kicks off this Friday.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer confirmed that the government will approve the exemption for all those accredited by tournament organisers.

"The European Championship is a major sporting event that the whole world will be watching," he said on Tuesday, adding that Germany would play a part in its success.

UEFA has confirmed that 10 of the 12 host cities for the Euro 2020 will be hosting spectators. Munich's 70,000-capacity Allianz Arena has been given permission to host 17,000 people at three group games and a quarter-final.

The exemption announced by the German government will be particularly relevant for those coming from the United Kingdom.

The UK is the only country in Europe currently on Germany's list of “virus variant areas", where arrivals to Germany are normally required to spend 14 days in quarantine.

The restrictions will be dropped for Euro 2020 participants. But the Interior Ministry said visitors will still have to abide by other, strict rules, including daily testing.

The exemption will last until July 28.