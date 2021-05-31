Greenpeace activists block a soya warehouse in western France

A dozen Greenpeace activists block a soya warehouse in the port of Saint-Nazaire, on France's Atlantic coast, to denounce soya imports into France.
The show must go on! Puppeteers pick up the pieces of destroyed theatre in Gaza
New Zealand Floods
Ethiopia rallies against US over Tigray restrictions
Belarusians protest outside EU representation office in Warsaw against arrest of journalist
Sicily's Mount Etna erupted again, releasing thick plumes of ash
Grocery store on wheels in London for "zero waste" shopping
Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza
Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory
Indonesia ferry catches fire, passengers jump to sea
Kremlin regiment hosts changing-of-the-guard ceremony
Police and protesters clash as Colombia's Duque deploys military
Gaza beaches packed as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds
US soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Residents escape Goma by boat amid eruption fears
Fight to douse Sri Lanka ship fire continues