Kai's the limit as Chelsea fans revel in Champions League glory

Chelsea fans piled into the streets surrounding the Stamford Bridge ground of the new kings of European football following their 1-0 defeat of Manchester City in the Champions League final on Saturday in Portugal.
Some lit flares as they sang and cheered the club's triumph earned thanks to Kai Havertz's first-half goal in Porto.
The goal from the club's most expensive ever signing gave the Russian-owned club their second European crown nine years after the first in 2012.
Coronavirus restrictions meant far fewer Chelsea supporters were able to attend Saturday's clash compared to the night they beat Bayern Munich.
Many of those who could not be there congregated in the fashionable west London neighbourhood, near the stadium where the same supporters had gathered for an angry protest against Chelsea's short-lived membership of the European Super League in April.
A light show in the club's blue spelt out "Champions for the Fans" as fireworks went off in the distance.
The fans' joyous celebrations, standing shoulder to shoulder in the streets, showed a complete disregard for the present social distancing advice in England that groups of no more than 30 can congregate.
Some climbed up to balconies of houses raising their arms in triumph -- several whipping off their shirts to celebrate half-naked on a warm night.
On the other hand, Manchester City fans in Manchester were left disappointed after their side lost the Champions League final to Chelsea.
Thousands of supporters attended an outdoor screening of the match at the club's training base opposite the Etihad Stadium.
Unfortunately for those in attendance Pep Guardiola's side lost the final 1-0.
More No Comment
Grocery store on wheels in London for "zero waste" shopping
Palestinian youths practise parkour on rubble in Gaza
Indonesia ferry catches fire, passengers jump to sea
Kremlin regiment hosts changing-of-the-guard ceremony
Police and protesters clash as Colombia's Duque deploys military
Gaza beaches packed as Israel-Hamas ceasefire holds
US soldiers place flags at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day
Residents escape Goma by boat amid eruption fears
Fight to douse Sri Lanka ship fire continues
French police clash with farmers at job centre sit-in
Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium open mass Covid-19 vaccination centre
Palestinians dressed as clowns entertain children in Gaza
Thousands leave Goma after more volcanic activity
Buddhist monks light candles on Visakha Bucha Day
Shamans cast spell for Castillo to beat Fujimori in Peru election