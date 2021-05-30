Hundreds of health workers held a protest in the Belgian capital Brussels on Saturday to demand more money and staff following a year of intense pressure dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The demonstrators are worried their demands for the sector will be forgotten as death rates and hospital admissions fall due to mass vaccinations.

"Yes we are tired because the Covid crisis lead to more working hours in hospitals, fewer hours to rest; a lot of time off has been cancelled to take care of patients," explained a doctor's assistant at the protest.

"That was normal and everybody was happy to do it because it is our job, this is what we signed up for, but people have to realise that this situation cannot last any longer," thy added.

There were similar scenes and emotions in the Spanish capital and several other European cities.

The social movement "Marea Blanca" - or White Tide, took to the streets of Madrid to demand more investment in the public health care system and to ensure universal access to health care.

They were also protesting against the privatisation of health services.